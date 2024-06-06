Health dept directs private medical establishments to adhere to fire safety rules

Bengaluru: The state health department has issued a circular instructing all private medical establishments to follow fire safety measures, including obtaining a No Objection Certificate from the fire department, if eligible.
Health Commissioner D Randeep said all buildings above 21 metres need to mandatorily obtain an NOC. Those below 21 metres must make a self-declaration and inform the department of the measures taken in accordance with the National Building Code.
Fire in Delhi baby hospital
This comes in the wake of the recent fire accident at a baby care hospital in New Delhi, where fire safety measures were lacking and the hospital’s NOC from the fire department had expired.
Randeep directed all district health and family welfare officers to ensure that private medical establishments strictly adhered to fire safety measures to prevent and be adequately equipped to deal with any mishaps. They must also verify the validity of the NOCs and report any non-compliance to the authorities.
Additionally, he noted, district-level committees chaired by these officers must conduct fire audits in each hospital every quarter and submit compliance reports by the fifth day of each quarter.
Published 05 June 2024, 21:32 IST