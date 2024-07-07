Health screening for BMTC staff in Bengaluru

Bengaluru: The Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) launched a free check-up camp for the early diagnosis of lung and respiratory ailments for its staff on Saturday.
The camp at Vaayu Chest and Sleep Centre, Jayanagar 5th Block, will offer free high blood pressure, oxygen, blood sugar, lung capacity, lung capacity, ENT, lung X-ray and other respiratory and lung-related examinations, alongside consultations with specialists, every Saturday and Sunday.
After these examinations, necessary free initial medications for diagnosed lung-related conditions will be provided under the supervision of the hospital's chief, Dr Nandita Sanghani, the BMTC said.
Published 06 July 2024, 22:25 IST