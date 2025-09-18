<p>India’s<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/sports/world-athletics-championships-2025-neeraj-chopra-qualifies-for-javelin-throw-final-3732248"> Neeraj Chopra</a> took just one throw to announce his readiness for the World Athletics Championships 2025 Javelin finals in Tokyo on Thursday.</p><p>The two-time Olympic medallist comfortably booked his spot in the medal round with an impressive 84.85m throw in Group A of the qualifiers at the Tokyo National Stadium on Wednesday. The automatic qualification mark was set at 84.50m.</p><p>Currently ranked world No. 2, India’s Golden Boy, Neeraj Chopra, began his qualification round with a first-throw clearance of the mark. He holds a personal best and Indian national record of 90.23m, which he set at the Doha Diamond League earlier this year.</p><p>“It feels great to qualify for the final in the first round. Now, I need to stay healthy and focus. I think I am ready. I need to concentrate and give my best,” Neeraj Chopra told the media after securing his spot in the final.</p><p>Reigning Olympic champion and his rival Arshad Nadeem from Pakistan clinched qualification in Group B with an 85.28m throw on his third and final try.</p><p>Germany’s Julian Weber, ranked number one in men’s javelin, stumbled with his first throw but recovered with an 87.21m second throw. Dawid Wegner from Poland was the only other Group A competitor to secure a direct qualification, recording a new personal best of 85.67m.</p><p>India’s Sachin Yadav’s 83.67m throw earned him sixth in Group A and 10th overall, advancing to the final. Rohit Yadav and Yashvir Singh fell short, placing 28th and 30th.</p><p>While the entire nation waits with bated breath as Neeraj Chopra lifts the javelin at the finals, his fans and sports lovers can watch the finals at the Men’s javelin throws final at 03:53 PM on September 18.</p><p>One can watch the World Athletics Championships on Star Sports Select 1 and Select 2 for the live telecasts. Live streaming of the matches is available on the JioHotstar app and website.</p>