SRK, along with his family, made a special appearance at the screening of his son Aryan Khan's directorial debut, The Ba***ds of Bollywood.
The screening also witnessed the presence of businessman Mukesh Ambani and his wife Nita Ambani.
Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt turned heads in coordinated white outfits at the screening of The Ba***ds of Bollywood.
Ajay Devgn and Kajol, one of Bollywood’s most beloved couples, attended the screening in style.
Credit: Instagram/@netflix_in
Aryan's friend and businessman Akash Ambani also attended the screening, accompanied by his wife Shloka and sister-in-law Radhika.
Karan Johar, who features in a cameo role in The Ba***ds of Bollywood, turned heads at the premiere with his signature glittery outfit.
Bollywood’s beloved Dhak Dhak girl, Madhuri Dixit, also graced the screening, showing her support for Aryan Khan’s directorial debut.
One of Bollywood’s most in-demand villains, Bobby Deol, also graced the screening with his family.
Arshad Warsi attended the screening with his wife, Maria Goretti.
Vicky Kaushal looked dapper in a classic black suit at the screening of The Ba***ds of Bollywood.
Tamannah Bhatia captivated the crowd in a shimmering silver metallic figure-fitting gown.
Khushi Kapoor looked radiant in a glittery short prom dress at the screening.
Shanaya Kapoor oozed glamour in a stunning bottle green off-shoulder ensemble.
Adding to the star power, Isha Ambani Piramal graced the screening with Navya Naveli Nanda, granddaughter of Amitabh Bachchan.
Akash Ambani gets clicked with his sister-in-law Radhika Merchant during the special screening of The Ba***ds of Bollywood.
Raghav Juyal turned heads with his chic look featuring black trousers and a cream blazer.
Aryan is seen handing a phone back to the photographers, as SRK looks on during the screening of The Ba***ds of Bollywood.
Published 18 September 2025, 05:48 IST