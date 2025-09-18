Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeentertainment

'The Ba***ds of Bollywood' screening: A star-studded evening in Mumbai celebrates Aryan Khan’s directorial debut

Showbiz’s biggest names came together to celebrate Aryan Khan’s directorial debut, 'The Ba***ds of Bollywood.' The red carpet was filled with celebrities who came out to support Shah Rukh Khan’s son as he steps into the world of filmmaking.
Last Updated : 18 September 2025, 05:48 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
SRK, along with his family, made a special appearance at the screening of his son Aryan Khan's directorial debut, The Ba***ds of Bollywood.

SRK, along with his family, made a special appearance at the screening of his son Aryan Khan's directorial debut, The Ba***ds of Bollywood.

Credit: PTI

The screening also witnessed the presence of businessman Mukesh Ambani and his wife Nita Ambani.

The screening also witnessed the presence of businessman Mukesh Ambani and his wife Nita Ambani.

Credit: PTI

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt turned heads in coordinated white outfits at the screening of The Ba***ds of Bollywood.

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt turned heads in coordinated white outfits at the screening of The Ba***ds of Bollywood.

Credit: PTI

Ajay Devgn and Kajol, one of Bollywood’s most beloved couples, attended the screening in style.

Ajay Devgn and Kajol, one of Bollywood’s most beloved couples, attended the screening in style.

Credit: Instagram/@netflix_in

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Aryan's friend and businessman Akash Ambani also attended the screening, accompanied by his wife Shloka and sister-in-law Radhika.

Aryan's friend and businessman Akash Ambani also attended the screening, accompanied by his wife Shloka and sister-in-law Radhika.

Credit: PTI

Karan Johar, who features in a cameo role in The Ba***ds of Bollywood, turned heads at the premiere with his signature glittery outfit.

Karan Johar, who features in a cameo role in The Ba***ds of Bollywood, turned heads at the premiere with his signature glittery outfit.

Credit: Instagram/@netflix_in

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Bollywood’s beloved Dhak Dhak girl, Madhuri Dixit, also graced the screening, showing her support for Aryan Khan’s directorial debut.

Bollywood’s beloved Dhak Dhak girl, Madhuri Dixit, also graced the screening, showing her support for Aryan Khan’s directorial debut.

Credit: Instagram/@netflix_in

One of Bollywood’s most in-demand villains, Bobby Deol, also graced the screening with his family.

One of Bollywood’s most in-demand villains, Bobby Deol, also graced the screening with his family.

Credit: Instagram/@netflix_in

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Arshad Warsi attended the screening with his wife, Maria Goretti.

Arshad Warsi attended the screening with his wife, Maria Goretti.

Credit: Instagram/@netflix_in

Vicky Kaushal looked dapper in a classic black suit at the screening of The Ba***ds of Bollywood.

Vicky Kaushal looked dapper in a classic black suit at the screening of The Ba***ds of Bollywood.

Credit: Instagram/@netflix_in

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Tamannah Bhatia captivated the crowd in a shimmering silver metallic figure-fitting gown.

Tamannah Bhatia captivated the crowd in a shimmering silver metallic figure-fitting gown.

Credit: Instagram/@netflix_in

Khushi Kapoor looked radiant in a glittery short prom dress at the screening.

Khushi Kapoor looked radiant in a glittery short prom dress at the screening.

Credit: Instagram/@netflix_in

Shanaya Kapoor oozed glamour in a stunning bottle green off-shoulder ensemble.

Shanaya Kapoor oozed glamour in a stunning bottle green off-shoulder ensemble.

Credit: Instagram/@netflix_in

Adding to the star power, Isha Ambani Piramal graced the screening with Navya Naveli Nanda, granddaughter of Amitabh Bachchan.

Adding to the star power, Isha Ambani Piramal graced the screening with Navya Naveli Nanda, granddaughter of Amitabh Bachchan.

Credit: PTI

Akash Ambani gets clicked with his sister-in-law Radhika Merchant during the special screening of The Ba***ds of Bollywood.

Akash Ambani gets clicked with his sister-in-law Radhika Merchant during the special screening of The Ba***ds of Bollywood.

Credit: PTI

Raghav Juyal turned heads with his chic look featuring black trousers and a cream blazer.

Raghav Juyal turned heads with his chic look featuring black trousers and a cream blazer.

Credit: Instagram/@netflix_in

Aryan is seen handing a phone back to the photographers, as SRK looks on during the screening of The Ba***ds of Bollywood.

Aryan is seen handing a phone back to the photographers, as SRK looks on during the screening of The Ba***ds of Bollywood.

Credit: PTI

ADVERTISEMENT
Published 18 September 2025, 05:48 IST
Entertainment NewsShah Rukh KhanBollywood newsAryan KhanBobby Deol

Follow us on :

Follow Us