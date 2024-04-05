Heat, water scarcity trigger cholera outbreak scare

Extreme heat compounded with the water crisis has sparked a scare of a cholera outbreak in the city.
On Thursday, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) initiated a quick test of water samples in Malleswaram after a 27-year-old woman residing at a paying guest accommodation reported cholera-like symptoms.
While the initial tests were positive, the BBMP later confirmed that the student had tested negative in the subsequent tests and it was not a case of cholera.
"Two other residents of the same PG were kept under observation. However, they don't have cholera,” said Suralkar Vikas Kishore, Special Commissioner (Health), BBMP.
To rule out any contamination or outbreak, the BBMP has collected water samples from 10 places in the area. “We have also visited close to 165 houses in the locality. We are closely monitoring the situation,” Kishore said.
While the BBMP and the state health department are taking note of the situation in government-run facilities, a few private hospitals have reported a spike in cases. But since the city has not reported an outbreak so far, majority of the cases are said to have been caused by the consumption of contaminated food or water.
"Usually, the cases of cholera are high during summer. It would mostly be attributed to the consumption of outside food and water. Also, since many people travel during this season, the risks of cholera are high,” Dr Rajashekar YL, vice-president, Private Hospitals and Nursing Homes Association (PHANA), told DH.
The risk is said to be higher owing to the water crisis. It is suspected that small eateries and roadside shops might be using contaminated water since many RO water units in the city have shut down over the last month.
Precautionary steps initiated by BBMP
Quick response team will be constituted in every assembly constituency to prevent the spread of the disease.
Boiled water to be served to customers at hotels and restaurants.
Private and government hospitals and labs to report any case on the IHIP portal.
Water samples to be regularly tested.
Primary healthcare centres to set up an ORS corner to create awareness among citizens.
(Published 04 April 2024, 22:11 IST)