Bengaluru: Heavy rains to lash city tomorrow

Bengaluru: After a small break from rains that lashed the city over the last week, Bengaluru will receive heavy rains from Saturday. While the city might receive only light rains on Friday, heavy downpour is expected over the weekend.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD), Bengaluru has issued an orange alert for Bengaluru for Saturday and Sunday.
The showers will be accompanied by gusty winds, thunder, and lightning.
The maximum and minimum temperature in the city is expected to hover around 30 degrees Celsius and 22 degrees Celsius.
Published 17 May 2024, 00:48 IST