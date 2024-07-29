Hebbal junction: Daily commute worsens as flyover, metro work drag on

Bengaluru: The delayed completion of a flyover ramp at Hebbal and ongoing metro construction on the Kodigehalli service road have significantly worsened congestion at the intersection.

Data from the Bengaluru Traffic Police's ASTraM (Actionable Intelligence for Sustainable Traffic Management) shows that the stretch between the Kodigehalli and Hebbal junctions experienced 1 to 3 km of congestion daily between January and April, before the KR Puram ramp at Hebbal was dismantled in April.

By mid-June, congestion had increased to an average of 12 km.

Average travel time per vehicle has risen to 12.5 to 15 minutes from the previous 10.8 minutes during peak hours. Similarly, congestion from the Veerannapalya Junction to Hebbal increased from below 7 km to about 9 km after April 15.

The Bangalore Development Authority (BDA) is building a new ramp for traffic from KR Puram to the city to alleviate the vehicle load at Hebbal Junction.