Hebbal Primary Health Centre transformed with MLC funds

<p>Bengaluru: The Government Primary Health Centre (PHC) in Hebbal has been transformed into a modern five-storey Urban Primary Health Centre (UPHC) using MLC development funds allocated in 2022 to BJP MP and former MLC Lahar Singh Siroya.</p>.<p>The funds were utilised to construct four floors of the health centre, instal a stretcher lift, a DG set and complete key electrical works. The UPHC now spans 15,000 sqft.</p>.<p>It has 15 healthcare professionals, including doctors, a medical officer, nurses, auxiliary nurse, and midwives (ANMs). OPD services will be available every day, vaccination on Mondays and Tuesdays, and antenatal care on Mondays and Fridays. All national healthcare schemes can be availed here, a statement from Singh’s office said.</p>.Pro-Kannada activists ransack Bengaluru hotel over Hindi programme.<p>Although there are many large hospitals in the area, the government hospital remains the true lifeline for the financially weaker sections, he said at the inauguration.</p>