Bengaluru: Hebbal-Sarjapur metro line gets UDD’s green signal; finance dept review next

Before the final Cabinet approval, the Finance Department will review the detailed project report (DPR) to understand the Rs 27,000-crore project's financial impact on the state budget.
Last Updated : 10 October 2024, 23:18 IST

Published 10 October 2024, 23:18 IST
