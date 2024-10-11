Bengaluru: Hebbal-Sarjapur metro line gets UDD’s green signal; finance dept review next

<p>Bengaluru: The Urban Development Department (UDD) has approved Namma Metro’s Phase III-A project, which will run from Hebbal to Sarjapur, covering over 37 km.</p>.<p>Before the final Cabinet approval, the Finance Department will review the detailed project report (DPR) to understand the Rs 27,000-crore project's financial impact on the state budget.</p>.<p>Government sources confirmed the UDD’s consent after consulting the BBMP, which has proposed a tunnel road along the Sarjapur-Hebbal metro line.</p>.Three held for abusing, assaulting Namma Metro staff.<p>Namma Metro regards this line as important, as it connects Bengaluru’s tech hub to the Kempegowda International Airport. Since Chief Minister Siddaramaiah oversees the Finance Department, quick Cabinet clearance could be expected once the finance approval is secured.</p>.<p>The project will include 28 stations with 11 undergrounds, and will feature both elevated and underground sections passing through key areas like Iblur, Koramangala, Shanthinagar, Town Hall, and Mehkri Circle.</p>.<p>An elevated road (double-decker) is also planned for the Sarjapur-Koramangala stretch. While the DPR focuses solely on metro needs, additional funds will be required for the elevated road since the Centre does not fund road-related projects.</p>.<p>Metro advocates have raised concerns that integrating a double-decker road with the metro project could delay this essential transit corridor.</p>.<p>Meanwhile, officials noted that the Centre approved the Phase III project covering sections of the Outer Ring Road (JP Nagar-Kempapura) and Magadi Road on September 27, setting the stage for its Rs 15,600-crore implementation.</p>