Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

High Court lifts bike taxi ban, leading to faster bookings and lower fares for commuters

In August last year, apps resumed services unofficially, but the High Court clarified that no official, legal resumption was authorised, and a government-appointed panel in November backed the ban.
Last Updated : 30 January 2026, 00:08 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 30 January 2026, 00:08 IST
Bengaluru newsKarnataka High Courtbike taxis

Follow us on :

Follow Us