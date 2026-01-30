<p>Users of bike taxis are getting rides faster since the High Court lifted a ban on them on January 23. </p>.<p>Karnataka banned bike taxis on June 16, 2025, but after the court intervened, services resumed informally in late August. The High Court, officially lifted the ban on January 23, and since then, booking a bike ride has become significantly easier, users say.</p>.<p>A Rapido spokesperson said many users were choosing bikes over autos and cabs, especially for short, peak-hour trips. “Daily bike taxi trips increased by approximately 10,000, translating to a 5% rise in overall daily rides since the ban was lifted,” the spokesperson said. During regulatory uncertainty (between August 2025 and January 2026), Rapido introduced its Scooty service, now contributing close to 20% of overall two-wheeler trips.</p>.<p><strong>Ban timeline</strong></p>.<p>Between April 2025 and January 2026, bike taxi services in Karnataka saw multiple legal turns: on April 2 last year, a High Court order had halted services. It later allowed them to run till June 15, before it ordered a statewide ban, which took effect on June 16, sparking protests by over 5,000 riders. </p>.<p>In August, apps resumed services unofficially, but the High Court clarified that no official, legal resumption was authorised, and a government-appointed panel in November backed the ban.</p>.<p>Finally, a division bench on January 23, 2026, set aside the order, allowing services to resume with proper registration.</p>.<p><strong>Lower prices</strong></p>.<p>Akanksha Prasad, a college student, noted that fares had dropped since <br>last Friday. “Earlier, I would pay Rs 68-70 for a bike ride from the metro station to my house. Now I am paying Rs 50-60,” she explained. The Rapido spokesperson said fare structures had “stabilised”.</p>.Bengaluru firm’s spinal stimulation device for paralysis bags Rs 1-crore funding.<p>A reality check by Metrolife showed that bike taxi prices dropped from <br>Rs 130 to Rs 120 for a 14 km ride, with ride confirmation taking an average of two to six minutes.</p>.<p><strong>Easier bookings</strong></p>.<p>Mani Kumar, a dental assistant, reported that it has become easier to get a bike taxi through ride aggregator apps. “I used to wait at least 10 minutes for a ride confirmation; now the wait is under three minutes,” he said.</p>.<p>Adi Narayana M, president of the Bike Taxi Welfare Association, attributed this to more gig workers signing up to ride bike taxis since the ruling.</p>.<p><strong>Last mile advantage</strong></p>.<p>An Ola spokesperson emphasised the importance of bike taxis in improving last-mile connectivity, while an Uber spokesperson stated that the High Court’s decision had provided relief to drivers relying on bike taxi services.</p>.<p><strong>Better policies</strong></p><p>Some drivers reported reduced hostility from auto drivers and police, but expressed the need for better regulations. Adi Narayana M echoed this sentiment, urging the government to establish policies for bike taxi drivers.</p>.<p>Transport Minister Ramalinga Reddy stated he would discuss further steps with the Chief Minister after reviewing the judgment and seeking the Advocate General’s opinion.</p>