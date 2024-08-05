Highway patrolman killed in horrific crash on Electronics City flyover

Bengaluru: A night highway patrolman died after a speeding mini-truck rammed into a broken-down car that he and his colleagues were trying to clear from the Electronics City flyover on Saturday, officials said.
Two more people, including the mini-truck driver, sustained multiple injuries and are receiving treatment in a private hospital.
P Manjunath, a 51-year-old route patrol officer, and his men were trying to tow a broken-down black Hyundai i20 off the flyover near Kudlu Gate around 11.40 pm. The patrolling team had placed all caution signboards.
Just then, an inbound mini-truck hurtled on the flyover at great speed. Its driver apparently didn't spot the towing vehicle or the i20 behind it, and rammed into the car, an official from the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) said.
Manjunath, standing right next to the car, bore the brunt of the crash and suffered severe head injuries. He died while being taken to the hospital. Rajanna, who was helping load the car into the towing vehicle, also suffered multiple injuries and is undergoing treatment at the hospital.
Sandeep, 28, the mini-truck driver also suffered multiple injuries and has been shifted to a hospital, a Hulimavu traffic police officer close to the investigation said.
According to the officer, Manjunath had family commitments and was preparing for the wedding of a cousin's daughter.
Published 04 August 2024, 20:52 IST