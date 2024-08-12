Hindu outfits rally around Bangladeshi minorities in Bengaluru protest

Bengaluru: Pro-Hindu outfits got together at Freedom Park here on Sunday, demanding protection for Hindus in Bangladesh.
Hindu Janajagruti Samiti, Rashtra Dharma Media, Rashtra Rakshana Pade, Rashtriya Asanghatita Purohita Karmika Parishat and Sri Rama Sene came under the aegis of the Hindu Rashtra Samanvay Samiti to conduct a Hindu Rashtra Jagruti Andolan.
Commenting on student protests in Bangladesh and the subsequent resignation of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, Hindu Janajagruti Samiti member Bhavya Gowda said Bangladesh was in chaos and Hindus were being targeted during anti-government protests.
She demanded that India take this issue seriously and work towards protecting the Hindus in Bangladesh.
"They should be relocated to safe places, and those who lost their homes and property in the attacks, should be provided shelter and compensation,” she added.
She also urged the Bangladeshi government to form a special Hindu Welfare Fund to ensure justice.
"The Indian government should pressure the Bangladeshi government and raise this issue at the United Nations, requesting a special delegation to visit Bangladesh to provide relief to the affected Hindu families," Bhavya added.
