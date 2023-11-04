Historians to explore India's vibrant past

Bengaluru: The Bangalore International Centre on Sunday will host a panel of historians to delve into the pages of ‘A New History of India’.
This comprehensive volume — authored by distinguished historian Rudrangshu Mukherjee, alongside cultural expert Shobita Punja and acclaimed photographer-archivist Toby Sinclair — provides an in-depth look at the country’s past.
The event will also pay homage to Shobita Punja, whose passing away on June 28 left a void in the world of cultural history.
With a tapestry of vivid photographs, detailed maps, and illustrative artwork, the book — which saw its release earlier this year — paints a vibrant picture of India’s rich historical tapestry. It examines the intricate weave of the Indian society, shedding light on its multifaceted aspects, from religion and art to language and social structures.
The discussion is set not only to reflect on the book’s insights, but also to celebrate Shobita’s contributions to art, culture, and heritage preservation, as reflected in her bibliography of over 15 published works.