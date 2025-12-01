Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiajammu and kashmir

Delhi Red Fort blast: NIA conducts raids at 8 locations across Jammu and Kashmir in 'white-collar' terror module case

The NIA teams conducted searches at the residence of Moulvi Irfan Ahmad Wagay in Shopian, officials said.
Last Updated : 01 December 2025, 03:48 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 01 December 2025, 03:39 IST
India NewsDelhiJammu and KashmirNIANational Investigation Agency

Follow us on :

Follow Us