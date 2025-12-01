<p>The National Investigation Agency (<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=nia">NIA</a>) on Monday conducted raids at eight locations in Pulwama, Shopian and Kulgam districts of Kashmir in connection with the "white-collar" terror module that was responsible for the car blast near <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=red%20fort%20blast">Delhi's Red Fort</a> last month, <em>PTI</em> reported quoting officials. </p><p>The NIA teams raided the residence of Maulvi Irfan Ahmad Wagay in Shopian. Wagay has been identified as the mastermind of the radicalisation and recruitment of the 'white-collar' terror module busted early last month.</p>.NIA conducts multi-state raids to probe ISIS-linked terror conspiracy case.<p>Arrested by the police in October, he was taken into NIA custody last month after the central agency took over the probe into the car blast that killed 15 people and left several others injured. </p><p>Raids were also carried out at Koil, Chandgam, Malangpora and Samboora areas of Pulwama district, officials said, adding these locations were linked to people associated with the Delhi car blast case.</p><p>The agency also searched the residence of Dr Adeel Ahmad Rather, who was arrested from Uttar Pradesh's Saharanpur in the first week of November.</p><p>Further details are awaited. </p>