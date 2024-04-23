Hoax bomb threat to Jalahalli hotel sends police into frenzy  

Bengaluru: The Jalahalli police station on Monday received a letter claiming that explosives were planted at a restaurant in northern Bengaluru.
The police later declared the threat as a hoax after a thorough search at the restaurant, Hotel Kadamba, in Jalahalli.
Police said the letter was sent through post and was delivered by a mailman at the station around 12.30 pm. “It had abusive language against the police and the department,” a senior officer told DH.
"It also claimed responsibility for the recent Improvised Explosive Device (IED) blast at the Rameshwaram Cafe in Whitefield. It said a bomb would be exploded at Hotel Kadamba on April 22. We verified the claim and declared it a hoax,” the officer added.
Investigators have traced the letter to Mysuru and suspect that a “mentally unsound” man sent it.
“We have been told there were past instances of the suspect writing such letters. One of our personnel has been deployed to Mysuru. The local police are also verifying it,” the officer added.
