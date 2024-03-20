Holi rain dances planned amid water crisis in Bengaluru

Many hotels in Bengaluru are offering pool parties and rain dances for Holi amidst an acute water crisis.
Earlier this month, the Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) banned the use of drinking water for cleaning vehicles, gardening, construction, and recreation. The use of drinking water in swimming pools is prohibited, the order says. Violation of the order attracts a penalty of Rs 5,000. Metrolife called up some places advertising Holi events, and this is what they said:
‘No dance, only pool party’
Hotel Davanam Sarovar Portico Suites on Hosur Road is hosting a Holi pool party on March 24 and 25.
“There will be no rain dance…. Pool is fine as it is our stored groundwater. We are not using drinking water. With 60 hotels in Bengaluru celebrating Holi this way, it shouldn’t be an issue,” the manager says.
‘We harvest rain’
‘Rang De Bengaluru’ is the name of the open air Holi party at Gokulam Grand Hotel and Spa in Jalahalli. The two-day event on March 24 and 25 features rain dancing. “We harvest rainwater and that is what we are using for the party. The government shouldn’t have a problem with this. If they raise any concerns, we will make the necessary changes,” a hotel representative says.
‘No shortage here’
Lago Palms Resort in Bettadasanapura, near Electronic City, is hosting a big Holi party this year. It features activities in a pool and a rain dance arena.
“There is no water shortage here. We don’t depend on water tankers for the party. Once used, the water is then recycled. So, there should be no trouble. We plan to celebrate the festival in a grand manner,” the manager says. The event is on March 24 and 25.
‘Unsure about pool’
The manager at Kensho Roof-top Pub in Yeshwantpur says he will speak to the BBMP and BWSSB authorities before making arrangements for a pool party. The pub is advertising a pool party from March 23 to 26.
The Park on M G Road is hosting a two-day Holi carnival over the weekend. “It is a dry Holi as we’re unsure about the rules. If we get permission or the government rules change, we will update the details online and allow pool access and rain dance,” a host says.
Headed to the outskirts
Gold Coin Club and Resort in Anekal is hosting ‘Maaholi 2024’, a pool and rain dance party from March 23 to 24. “There is no water crisis in Anekal. But we are taking some measures to conserve water. This year's rain dance will have a 15-minute break every hour. We treat the used water for other purposes,” the manager says.
Another resort in the locality hosting a Holi carnival is Meenakshi Resorts. “We have a borewell that meets all of our water needs without the need for water tankers. The water from the pool will be discarded after the party,” the manager says.
‘Will take a call on allowing events’
“We’ve been seeing Holi events popping up online and being reported by the media. In a day or two we’re going to meet the BBMP chief and take a call on these events,” Ram Prasath Manohar, BWSSB chairman, told Metrolife.
He clarified that groundwater could also be considered drinking water based on the level of treatment it undergoes.