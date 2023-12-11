JOIN US
Homemaker falls to death while cleaning corridor outside 5th floor flat in Bengaluru

Last Updated 10 December 2023, 20:42 IST

A 31-year-old homemaker slipped and fell to her death while cleaning the corridor outside her fifth floor flat in southeastern Bengaluru on Sunday, police said. 

Since morning, Khushboo Trivedi, originally from Gujarat, had been cleaning the corridor outside her flat located in the BDA apartment complex at Doddabanahalli. She slipped and fell to the ground around 2 pm and died on the way to hospital. 

Kadugodi police have opened a case of unnatural death. 

Police said Khushboo got married last year and relocated to Bengaluru with her husband. 

(Published 10 December 2023, 20:42 IST)
India NewsBengaluru

