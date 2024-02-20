Hopcoms fair brings grapes & watermelons with tempting offers

The annual grape and watermelon fair organised by Hopcoms has returned, with the horticulture department aiming to sell about 500 tonnes of grapes and 900 tonnes of watermelon by the end of this season.
Until February 29, over 200 Hopcoms outlets will sell 11 varieties of grapes and three varieties of watermelon offering a 10 per cent discount compared to regular market process.
Hopcoms Managing Director Mirji Umesh Shankar told DH that the fair will continue until the end of the season, usually stretching up to April-May, with these varieties being available in large quantities. He was speaking at the inauguration of the fair at the Hopcoms outlet near Hudson Circle on Monday.
Shankar noted that the yield this year has fared better than the previous year, prompting Hopcoms to begin the fair a few days earlier than usual.
"The sunnier it gets, the better it is for the yield. These prices, however, account for the transportation costs from different parts of the state as well, which is why some varieties are normally priced higher than others," he said.
Except Bengaluru Blue grapes, which are grown in Bengaluru Rural, Chikkaballapur, and Kolar districts, all other grape varieties are grown in Vijayapura, Bagalkot, and parts of Belagavi, he added.
The total grape production across the state is about 7,74,993 metric tonnes across about 36,117 hectares of land. Similarly, about 1,92,973 metric tonnes of watermelon are grown in Tumakuru, Chitradurga, and Kolar, among other districts, across 4,700 hectares.
Throughout the fair, one kilo of grapes will be sold for a range between Rs 46 to Rs 230 based on the variety. Similarly, a kilo kg of watermelon is being sold between Rs 31 and Rs 38, instead of the market rates of Rs 35 and Rs 42.
Transport and Muzrai Minister Ramalinga Reddy, who inaugurated the fair, encouraged customers to support local farmers by buying subsidised, quality fruit sourced from across the state at Hopcoms outlets in the city.
What you pay
1 kg of grapes: Rs 46-Rs 230 (based on the variety)
1 kg watermelon: Rs 31-Rs 38