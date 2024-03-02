Rameshwaram Cafe blast: How a routine phone call from his mother saved an eyewitness

Speaking to PTI videos, Alankrit recalled how his mother's call was timely and helped him escape unhurt. "I grabbed my dosa from the pick up counter and was about to sit at my regular spot inside the cafe. Every time I visit the cafe I used to sit at this place (where the blast took place later). That is like my favourite place. Even this time I was planning to sit there but then I received a phone call from my mother, so I decided to move a few meters away outside the cafe to a quiet area so that I could speak to her," he said.

Describing it as a routine phone call, he said, "She (my mom) was asking about my whereabouts...where I was and things...Suddenly, I heard this loud noise. I was outside. It was a huge explosion. Everyone was terrified and running outside. There was smoke everywhere and a foul smell started emanating from the place."

The software engineer recalled how many people sustained injuries. While some had burn injuries, some were bleeding from their ears and head, he said. "It was all of a sudden. That loud explosion and people running around. Not knowing what was happening. It was terrifying and shocking. But thankfully, that phone call from my mother saved me. or I would be sitting at my favourite place, the same spot where the blast took place," he said.