How are Bengalureans helping their pets cope this Deepavali?

<p>Despite the Bengaluru police advising citizens to restrict the use of high-intensity fireworks (to between 8 pm and 10 pm from October 31 to November 2), pet parents and animal rights activists are taking extra precautions to ensure the animals are comfortable and safe.</p>.<p>Pramila Vincent, who feeds street dogs, keeps her gate open for terrified dogs looking for shelter. The dogs also escape to a small room on her property every year.</p>.<p>Recalling the impact of firecrackers on strays, she says, “Last Deepavali, one female dog landed up at my gate. I had not seen her in the area before. We sent messages on neighbourhood canine groups to return her to her locality but never got a response. She is still with me.”</p>.<p>For the past week, she has been giving Amoxcare to dogs she looks after. “It is recommended by a homeopath. It helps in calming their nerves,” she explains.</p>.<p>Sreeja Sreedharan and Nachiketh B C have been using Cannabidiol (CBD) oil to keep their dogs calm. Sreeja, who has two senior dogs, says, “I take them on walks early in the morning or when people are unlikely to be setting off fireworks.”</p>.<p>Nachiketh is the parent of a five-year-old and a one-year-old dog. He soundproofs his house as much as possible by closing the windows and doors. “I also play calming music and increase the TV volume to distract them from the loud sounds. Covering their ears with thick scarves also works,” says the B2B marketer.</p>.<p>Anupa Gnanakan, an educationist, and Ayesha Tabassum, a corporate communications professional, believe in staying close to their pets on such days. “Especially when loud fireworks go off continuously, we try to talk to our cats to divert their attention,” Ayesha explains.</p>.<p><em>(With inputs from Pushkar V).</em></p>