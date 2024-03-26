How Bengaluru recovers sewage water | Can recycled water solve Bengaluru's water problem

Bengaluru's water crisis is peaking. The city is short 500 million litres of water per day. In such a situation, an important solution to consider is the use of treated water.

Bengaluru has already constructed 33 sewage treatment plants across the city, each one of which is responsible for specific areas of the city. Treated water from these plants is being redirected into the lakes of the city and its neighbours, like Kolar, Chikkaballapura and Anekal.

But how does a Sewage Treatment Plant work? And how is the treated water helping us solve this crisis? Rukmini Ravishankar explores.