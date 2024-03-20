How to sleep well during summer

Amid soaring temperatures in Bengaluru, doctors warn that heat can make it difficult to fall and stay asleep. They advise people to eat right and maintain sleep hygiene.
Most sleep specialists Metrolife spoke to did not see a spike in heat-related sleep issues. But Dr Abhishek Udaykumar says the Bidarahalli hospital where he works has been attending to cases of disturbed sleep lately.
“Rising nighttime temperatures can interfere with the release of melatonin, a hormone that promotes sleep,” says Dr Deepthi K, a Yelahanka-based sleep doctor, explaining why hot months can impact sleep.
Experts share tips for a good night’s sleep. Dr Deepthi advises against showering right before bedtime because it raises ‘internal’ body temperature.
Comfortable clothes
C A Matthew, clinical head at a sleep clinic on M G Road, has three suggestions: wear comfortable clothes at night, avoid alcohol and caffeine before bedtime, and refrain from physical activity at least three to four hours before you call it a day. “Yoga and other workouts are good for health, but avoid them before bedtime. These raise body temperature, when it is essential for the body to cool down right before sleep,” he explains.
Dr Udaykumar asks people to watch out for over-consumption of sugar. “People consume a lot of sugary drinks throughout the summer. It may affect sleep,” he reasons. He also advises people to avoid blue light an hour or two before bedtime. According to Dr Shivakumar K, a sleep doctor in BTM Layout, staying hydrated and keeping your room well-ventilated can help with restful sleep.
For night workers
Mathew says people who work at night and sleep during the day should keep their room dark and cool. “This tricks the brain into believing it’s night, signalling the pineal gland to release melatonin,” explains Dr Deepthi.
She says such people can listen to white noise to block out ambient sounds. “They should also make sure they eat well before they go to bed,” she adds.