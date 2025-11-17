<p>Bengaluru: Bengaluru Cooperative Milk Union Ltd (BAMUL) president and Congress leader D K Suresh said on Sunday that a Cabinet reshuffle was the prerogative of the CM.</p>.<p>Suresh, a former MP and Deputy CM D K Shivakumar's brother, told reporters: "The CM is acting as per the directions of the high command. If high command discusses it with Shivakumar, he will give suggestions. There’s already a CM now. When there’s no CM, we can discuss leadership change."</p>.<p>Suresh said his brother would remain state Congress chief "as long as party wants".</p>.<p>"Shivakumar will listen to whatever the high command says. Not just Shivakumar, everyone will listen. There shall be no doubt about it".</p>.<p>Suresh said he may go to Delhi, but clarified that his travel was not connected to Shivakumar’s visit. "He has gone on his own, while I will go on my own. I have other works."</p>