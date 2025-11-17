Menu
Cabinet reshuffle CM Siddaramaiah's prerogative, says D K Suresh

Suresh, a former MP and Deputy CM D K Shivakumar's brother, told reporters: 'The CM is acting as per the directions of the high command.'
Last Updated : 16 November 2025, 22:47 IST
Published 16 November 2025, 22:47 IST
