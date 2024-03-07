Hyderabad artist releases 'sketches' of Bengaluru cafe bomber

“It took me 30-40 minutes to physically pencil sketch the portrait and I used my imagination after seeing the poster and the CCTV footage,” Samudrala, currently a freelancer, said. “I was browsing social media on Wednesday evening and found the NIA poster.”

Explaining the sketch, the artist said, “I zoomed on the photograph and used a bit of my imagination to conclude that the person had a light, groomed beard. Based on the photograph, it appears that he had slim cheeks and a curved chin. His upper lip was not visible because of the thick moustache but the lower lip was visible due to the trimmed beard. Based on the type of the cap he wore, it appears he has short hair or a balding head.”