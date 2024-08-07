IIA Director Annapurni Subramaniam to receive Rashtriya Vigyan Puraskar

Bengaluru: Professor Annapurni Subramaniam, Director of the Indian Institute of Astrophysics, Bengaluru, has been selected for the Rashtriya Vigyan Puraskar–Vigyan Shri Award for the year 2024.
She is one of the 13 Vigyan Shri Award winners this year.
The award, which comprises a medallion and a citation, will be presented on August 23, on the occasion of National Space Day, at a function at the Rashtrapati Bhavan, New Delhi.
The communication about the award says the honour was in recognition of Prof Annapurni’s “outstanding contribution” and “exceptional research” in the domain of Space Science and Technology.
Prof Annapurni is an eminent researcher in Astronomy and Astrophysics with expertise in ground and space-based astronomy. Her research interests include star clusters, young stellar objects, Magellanic clouds, nearby galaxies and UV astronomy.
Published 07 August 2024, 15:23 IST