Budget Reactions Highlights| New initiatives announced for EV sector reinforces confidence in the ‘India Growth Story’, says Mercedes-Benz India MD Santosh Iyer
Hello readers! Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday presented the record eighth Union Budget, highlighting the government's planned income and expenditure for FY26. The government already tabled the Economic Survey 2024-25 on Friday, highlighting the Indian economy's performance over the past financial year, and expectations for the coming year. Ahead of the Budget, economists opined that the FM would have to ease the tax burden of a disillusioned urban middle class, which drives consumption demand. With various sectors expecting myriad things from the Budget, follow this space to track how industry leaders react to Budget announcements.
National Manufacturing Mission's targeted support for all renewable energy sources is a welcome move: Suzlon vice-chairman Girish Tanti
#WATCH | Delhi | On #UnionBudget2025, Chairman and Managing Director of Medanta Medicity, Dr Naresh Trehan, says, "... The (income) tax relief will help to defray the cost of inflation and give people buying power. That buying power is only going to come back to the economy,… pic.twitter.com/PZWrnwknaI