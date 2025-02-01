Menu
Budget Reactions Highlights| New initiatives announced for EV sector reinforces confidence in the ‘India Growth Story’, says Mercedes-Benz India MD Santosh Iyer

Hello readers! Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday presented the record eighth Union Budget, highlighting the government's planned income and expenditure for FY26. The government already tabled the Economic Survey 2024-25 on Friday, highlighting the Indian economy's performance over the past financial year, and expectations for the coming year. Ahead of the Budget, economists opined that the FM would have to ease the tax burden of a disillusioned urban middle class, which drives consumption demand. With various sectors expecting myriad things from the Budget, follow this space to track how industry leaders react to Budget announcements.
Last Updated : 01 February 2026, 07:20 IST
Santosh Iyer, Managing Director & CEO, Mercedes-Benz India.

Santosh Iyer, Managing Director & CEO, Mercedes-Benz India.

Credit: Mercedes-Benz India

Sanjeev Mantri - MD & CEO, ICICI Lombard.

Sanjeev Mantri - MD & CEO, ICICI Lombard.

Credit: ICICI Lombard

18:0401 Feb 2025

Union Budget 2025-26 is a strong and progressive one for the real estate sector: Purvankara Ltd MD

17:5101 Feb 2025

Iniatives announced in budget foster a more resilient and self-reliant economy: Upstox Director

Puneet Maheshwari, Director ,Upstox.

Puneet Maheshwari, Director ,Upstox.

Credit: Uptox

17:3201 Feb 2025

Govt's initiative to regulate and provide benefits to gig workers is highly appreciated: Core Integra MD

Mahesh Krishnamoorthy, Managing Director, Core Integra.

Mahesh Krishnamoorthy, Managing Director, Core Integra.

Credit: Core Integra

16:5501 Feb 2025

National Manufacturing Mission's targeted support for all renewable energy sources is a welcome move: Suzlon vice-chairman Girish Tanti

Girish Kousgi, MD & CEO, PNB Housing Finance.

Girish Kousgi, MD & CEO, PNB Housing Finance.

Credit: PNB Housing Finance

Published 31 January 2025, 22:30 IST
