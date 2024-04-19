IISc project to pioneer research on ageing in India

Bengaluru: The Indian Institute of Science (IISc) on Thursday launched the Longevity India Initiative, a project focused on extending human health span – the period a person stays healthy – and tackling ageing-related challenges.
The institute also set in motion a large-scale clinical study, as part of the initiative, involving researchers from IISc departments, clinicians, industry, philanthropists and civil society. Longevity India is aimed at improving the understanding of ageing through fundamental and applied research, and developing solutions to improve quality of life.
It has received initial grant funding support from Prashanth Prakash, Founding Partner, Accel India.
The initiative proposes advanced research-backed interventions that can help manage age-related diseases effectively and promote healthy ageing across the country.
Prashanth Prakash said the project challenged the notion that ageing was an inevitable fate. “With India’s unique demographic landscape, existing longevity research may not suffice. This initiative is an attempt to bring together multiple stakeholders working in the space, and explore the subject factoring in India’s specific and diverse needs," he said.
Govindan Rangarajan, Director, IISc, said there was an urgent need for stakeholders from academia, healthcare and industry to partner and nurture technology development and deep research on healthy ageing.
M S Ramaiah Hospital and Bangalore Medical College and Research Institute have partnered to conduct a clinical study for identifying biomarkers of ageing. Leading industry partners like Beckman Coulter, Healthians, Valerian Proteomics, and DecodeAge are offering technologies at accessible costs.
The research focus includes identifying early disease indicators, investigating ageing biomarkers, and developing new therapeutics and technologies to aid in healthy ageing.
