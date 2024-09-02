IISc's design course to drive social innovation

Bengaluru: The Department of Design and Manufacturing, IISc, is launching a short-term course titled 'Design-Driven Social Innovation'.
Targeted at engineering students aspiring to build socially relevant designs, the course aims to sensitise them in identifying the needs of the society based on design requirements.
The course will primarily involve design projects and prototyping exercises where the students collaborate, in teams, to design and build functional prototypes. It will also enable the conversion of design outcomes into start-ups, while encouraging students to pursue entrepreneurship with socially relevant designs.
Candidates with the minimum requirement of an undergraduate degree in engineering or science can apply.
The course will involve seven weeks of training at the IISc campus. The final week will focus on project presentation, with field-testing results and lectures on taking forward the idea to the market.
Classes are scheduled tentatively between September 16 and November 2. The deadline for applications is September 12. To register, visit https://iisc.online/shortterm/home.html.
Published 01 September 2024, 20:57 IST