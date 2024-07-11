Bengaluru: Illegally imported biscuits & chocolates seized from Kalasipalyam warehouse

Bengaluru: The Central Crime Branch (CCB) seized smuggled chocolates and biscuits worth Rs 1 crore by raiding a warehouse in Kalasipalyam, Bengaluru on July 8.
The CCB’s Economic Offences Wing arrested Narendra Singh, 45, originally from Rajasthan. Singh illegally imported chocolates and biscuits, stored them in the warehouse and sold them to supermarkets and vendors around the city.
A police officer close to the investigation said that Singh would paste Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) stickers on the products and sell them to supermarkets, claiming they had passed food safety standards in India. He would even change the price tags and sell them for higher prices, the officer said.
Preliminary police investigations revealed that Singh used waterways to import the products.
The CCB is tracking shipment details and mapping the “smuggling route”.
Checks run by a deputy director of the Food and Civil Supplies Department showed that the products failed to meet the food safety standards,
according to the media release from the CCB.
Published 10 July 2024, 23:20 IST