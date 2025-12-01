<p>Hassan: Even as speculations over the change in guard in the Congress-led government in Karnataka continues, the sudden visit of Home Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/g-parameshwara">Dr G Parameshwara </a>to Kodi Mutt, in Arsikere taluk, Hassan district, has created a flutter in the political circles.</p><p><br>The Home Minister visited Kodi Mutt on Monday morning and held a closed door conversation with the seer Shivananda Shivayogi Rajendra Swami for more than an hour.</p>.DK Shivakumar hits back at HD Kumaraswamy, asks if HD Deve Gowda was Karnataka CM without seer’s support.<p>It is worth mentioning that that the Kodi Mutt seer is popular for making predictions and the sudden visit of the Minister has created a buzz in political circles. </p><p>There was no prior information about Home Minister's visit either to the police department or to the Congress leaders. Hence, there were no police personnel or Congress leaders at the Mutt premises.</p>.Breakfast meeting 2.0: CM Siddaramaiah to visit Deputy CM Shivakumar’s residence tomorrow.<p>Parameshwara's visit to the Mutt has gained significance as he is also one of the contenders for the Chief Minister's post.</p><p>According to sources close to the minister, as the issue of leadership change has been temporarily been resolved in Karnataka, Parameshwara discussed with the seer about the steps he has to take in the coming days. </p>.'A lot has been spoken on it': Parameshwara refuses to comment on buzz on Chief Minister's post.<p>It is common for the political leaders and dignitaries visiting Kodi Mutt. Agriculture Minister N Chaluvarayaswamy had also visited the Mutt recently and held secret discussions with the seer.</p><p>Responding to this, Kodi Mutt seer clarified, "Dr Parameshwara is a devotee and often visits the Mutt. Similarly, he visited the Mutt on Monday, had darshan of Shivalinga Ajjaiah and Neelamajjaiah's gadduge and offered prayers. Apart from this, there was no other discussion. The future will be predicted only after the Sankranti festival".</p>