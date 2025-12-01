<h2>Ready to discuss, but don’t insist on timeline: Centre to Opposition on SIR</h2>.<p>Government on Monday told the Opposition that it is ready to discuss issues related to electoral reforms during Parliament’s Winter Session but refused to commit to a timeline, even as I.N.D.I.A. parties vowed to stick to their demand while expressing its willingness to be flexible by omitting Special Intensive Revision (SIR) from the title of the discussion.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/ready-to-discuss-but-dont-insist-on-timeline-centre-to-opposition-on-sir-3816027">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Yet to receive call for meeting, says Karnataka CM; DK Shivakumar's office says invitation sent for December 2</h2>.<p>The Office of D K Shivakumar on Monday said Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah was invited for breakfast on Tuesday at the residence of the deputy chief minister.</p><p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/did-not-get-official-call-yet-for-meeting-says-karnataka-cm-dk-shivakumars-office-says-invitation-sent-for-dec-2-3815710">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Allegations of mass voter deletion in West Bengal 'false narrative' for political mileage: EC to Supreme Court</h2>.<p>Rejecting allegations of "large scale voter deletion" in West Bengal, the Election Commission told the Supreme Court that the charges are "false" and an attempt to further vested "political interests".<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/west-bengal/allegations-of-mass-voter-deletion-in-west-bengal-false-narrative-for-political-mileage-ec-to-supreme-court-3816018">Read more</a></p>.<h2>'Easy to blame farmers': Supreme Court doubts if stubble burning sole reason for Delhi air pollution</h2>.<p>The Supreme Court on Monday expressed reservations over whether stubble burning by farmers could be the sole reason for the ongoing Delhi air pollution crisis.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/delhi/easy-to-blame-farmers-supreme-court-doubts-if-stubble-burning-sole-reason-for-delhi-air-pollution-3815939">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Supreme Court entrusts CBI with pan-India probe into digital arrest cases, asks States to accord assent</h2>.<p>It issued notice to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and sought its response as to why Artificial Intelligence (AI) or machine learning technology was not employed to freeze bank accounts used in cyber fraud cases.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/supreme-court-entrusts-cbi-with-pan-india-probe-into-digital-arrest-cases-asks-states-to-accord-assent-3815788">Read more</a></p>.<h2>'Biggest dramabaaz': Congress hits back after PM Modi's 'not place for drama' remark</h2>.<p>Following Prime Minister Narendra Modi's accusation of opposition indulging in "drama" ahead of the winter session of the Parliament, the Congress hit back at the prime minister, calling him the "biggest dramabaaz".<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/biggest-dramabaaz-congress-hits-back-after-pm-modis-not-place-for-drama-remark-3815621">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Stuck in Bengaluru traffic for over an hour, Samajwadi Party MP Rajeev Rai slams police as 'useless'</h2>.<p>In yet another criticism of Bengaluru’s notorious traffic, Samajwadi Party’s Member of Parliament (MP) Rajeev Rai, took to social media platform X to lambast the city's traffic police, claiming he was stuck in "worst" traffic management for over an hour and was unable to reach any officer for assistance.</p><p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/bengaluru/stuck-in-bengaluru-traffic-for-over-an-hour-samajwadi-party-mp-rajeev-rai-slams-police-as-useless-3815512">Read more</a></p>.<h2>What Congress is likely to factor in to resolve Karnataka power tussle</h2>.<p>With the power tussle between Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar is taking new turns every day, the Congress high command is trying to do its most delicate balancing act since returning to power in the State in 2023.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/what-congress-is-likely-to-factor-in-to-resolve-karnataka-power-tussle-3815658">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Bangladesh court sentences Sheikh Hasina to 5-year jail term, UK lawmaker niece to 2 years in land scam case</h2>.<p>A Bangladesh court on Monday convicted and sentenced deposed prime minister Sheikh Hasina to five years of imprisonment and her niece, British parliamentarian Tulip Siddiq, to a two-year jail term in a land scam case.</p><p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/world/bangladesh-court-sentences-sheikh-hasina-to-5-year-jail-term-in-land-scam-case-3815596">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Delhi High Court asks Centre to file reply on Apple's plea against CCI order</h2>.<p>The Delhi High Court on Monday sought response of the Centre and Competition Commission of India on a plea by tech giant Apple Inc challenging CCI's direction to furnish the firm's audited financial statements for several years.</p><p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/business/companies/delhi-high-court-asks-centre-to-file-reply-on-apples-plea-against-cci-order-3815936">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Samantha Ruth Prabhu secretly marries filmmaker Raj Nidimoru at Isha Yoga Centre; shares dreamy pics from wedding</h2>.<p>Actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu has married filmmaker Raj Nidimoru in a private ceremony held in Coimbatore. The intimate wedding ceremony reportedly took place at the Ling Bhairavi Temple at the Isha Yoga Centre in Coimbatore.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/entertainment/samantha-ruth-prabhu-secretly-marries-filmmaker-raj-nidimoru-at-isha-yoga-centre-shares-dreamy-pics-from-wedding-3815688">Read more</a></p>