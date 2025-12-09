Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

IndiGo flight disruptions: KIA struggles as flyers remain stranded

Overcrowding at Terminal 1 has eased, but many flyers remain stranded, forced to use road transport and wait hours for luggage and refunds.
Last Updated : 08 December 2025, 20:19 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 08 December 2025, 20:19 IST
BengaluruKarnataka NewsKempegowda International AirportIndiGo Airlines

Follow us on :

Follow Us