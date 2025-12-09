IndiGo flight disruptions: KIA struggles as flyers remain stranded

<p>A week after mass cancellations crippled IndiGo's network, the Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) is slowly returning to normal.</p>.<p>However, 140 flights were cancelled on Monday, and passengers continue to face high rebooking costs, heavy financial losses, and delays in recovering baggage.</p>.<p>Overcrowding at Terminal 1 has eased, but many flyers remain stranded, forced to use road transport and wait hours for luggage and refunds.</p>.IndiGo flight chaos triggers hotel price surge near KIA.<p>Flights to Kochi, Jaisalmer, Gorakhpur, Hyderabad, Delhi, Indore, Mangaluru, Coimbatore, Chennai, Surat, and Goa were cancelled on day seven.</p>.<p>Mohammed Anas, whose 6.45 pm flight to Kochi was cancelled, missed the Kerala local body elections. "Nobody from IndiGo is here at the airport. I had booked a room in the city for two days," he said. Forced to spend more on hotels and taxis, he is now considering a long bus trip after losing an estimated Rs 50,000. "No early notification, no response from IndiGo," he added.</p>.<p class="CrossHead">Misplaced baggage</p>.<p>Misplaced baggage remains an issue.</p>.<p>Pankaj, a businessman, recalled luggage delivered 48 hours late by IndiGo after an Abu Dhabi trip. "A lot of mismanagement is taking place, they lift your baggage after a day," he said.</p>.<p>Another elderly man waited three hours at the terminal to retrieve luggage from a flight cancelled on December 4.</p>.<p>Stranded flyers face soaring travel costs.</p>.<p>Sanchith from Bhopal, whose flight was cancelled, was quoted Rs 50,000 for a rebooking on Air India with a 14-hour Mumbai layover. Pankaj estimates his costs after his December 4 cancellation at Rs 40,000 to 50,000, with no refund from IndiGo.</p>.<p>With hotel prices rising, passengers like Anas must travel over an hour to find affordable accommodation.</p>.<p>Many Sabarimala pilgrims were left stranded, their plans in jeopardy. The crisis has forced travellers to waste time and money seeking alternative buses and trains to destinations such as Patna and Jaisalmer.</p>