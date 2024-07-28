Indira canteens 2.0: A reboot amid glitches

Caterers claim losses

Companies that run the outlets, meanwhile, claim losses and trace them to a post-pandemic drop in footfalls. D S Patil, trustee of Adamya Chetana that runs 40 canteens in BBMP East Zone, said it was contracted to serve 300 meals, three times a day.

“During the pandemic, we used to distribute nearly 60,000 meals per day. During the past couple of years, the daily footfall has come down to an average of 15,000 across 40 canteens,” he said. While the price of grains has doubled since 2017, meals are being served at the old rates, Patil said.

Govinda Babu Poojari, Managing Director of Cheftalk, said the company has 600 to 700 staff employed across 96 outlets and seven kitchens in the South, West and Bommanahalli zones.

“During the water crisis in the city, no subsidy was extended to Indira Canteens. We had to depend on private tankers and pay huge prices,” he said. Responding to questions on accountability of services, Poojari said Cheftalk issued tokens to customers in “some” of its canteens.

The revival of the canteens is set to involve new measures aimed at better transparency in the operations. There is no centralised database that documents the footfalls at these outlets. To record the footfalls and prevent tampering of operational costs, the BBMP’s health and IT wings are establishing a face detection system for customers across the canteens, Suralkar said.