<p>Bengaluru: Infosys Foundation has announced the second edition of 'Kala Dhwani: Echoes of India's Art and Culture', a festival celebrating the country's folk and tribal heritage, to be held till February 1 at Chamara Vajra, Palace Grounds.</p><p>The festival will be open to the public from 10 am on January 31 and February 1.</p><p>Kala Dhwani 2026 will feature cultural traditions from five regions of India — Assam, Kerala, Jammu and Kashmir, Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra — with Karnataka as the host state.</p><p>More than 200 artists will present over 50 traditional art forms across three days, including Theyyam, Lavani, Bihu, Norata dance and Rouf. </p>.<p>Organised in collaboration with Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan (BVB), the festival aims to provide a platform for traditional artisans while engaging youth, art enthusiasts and the wider public in preserving India's cultural heritage.</p>