Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

Bengaluru firm’s spinal stimulation device for paralysis bags Rs 1-crore funding

So far, around 1,000 patients, aged between 2 and 75 and spread around countries like the US, Canada, Australia, Spain, England and India, have used the device.
Last Updated : 29 January 2026, 23:59 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 29 January 2026, 23:59 IST
Bengaluru newsDisabilityinnovationParalysis

Follow us on :

Follow Us