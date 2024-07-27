Insta reel makers arrested over 'obscene' portrayal of sign language

Bengaluru: Cybercrime police have arrested two people for disrespecting sign language in Instagram reels by using them in “obscene ways”.
The Central Crime Branch (CCB) arrested Rohan Cariappa and Shravan Bhattacharya, both residents of Ullal in western Bengaluru.
The arrests came after the suspects made a video, "obscenely" using sign language. Two Instagram users who watched the reel found it disrespectful and filed a complaint.
“The participants in the reel have used sign language in an obscene way, which is very disrespectful to people with hearing impairment,” the complainants noted in their statement to the police.
Based on the complaint, the cybercrime police filed an FIR under the Information and Technology Act.
An officer investigating the case quoted the suspects as saying that it wasn’t intentional. The officer added that the arrests were made because their actions in the video were "obscene".
Published 26 July 2024, 22:04 IST