Jail warden at Central Prison Parappana Agrahara held for supplying drugs to undertrial prisoners, convicts

<p>Bengaluru: A jail warden at the Central Prison, Parappana Agrahara, has been arrested for supplying illicit drugs to undertrial prisoners and convicts.</p>.<p>Kallappa, who worked the night shift, was allegedly providing tobacco products and narcotics to inmates. About 100 grams of hashish oil was seized from him, the police said.</p>.<p>"We are investigating as to who supplied him the drugs and to which barracks he was delivering it," a police officer said.</p>.<p>Kallappa joined the prison department in 2018 under the ex-servicemen quota. For the past few months, he had been working as a warden.</p>.<p>On September 7 evening, when he reported for duty, CISF personnel at the entry gate checked him and found tobacco products and hashish oil in his pockets, police sources said.</p>.<p>Recently, the CCB raided the prison and found contraband across different barracks, including tobacco products (Chaini, Swagat Gold), ganja-smoking pipes, knives, trimmers, scissors, mobile chargers, matchboxes, lighters, playing cards, notebooks used for gambling scores, electric coils for heating water, weapons and iron rods.</p>