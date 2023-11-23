Jailed Sukesh Chandrashekar's high-end vehicles up for auction next week in Bengaluru

Sources claimed that as of November 10, Chandrashekhar owes Rs 308.48 crore dues to various government institutions.

"These vehicles owned by Sukesh were seized from various parts of the country including Kerala and Tamil Nadu in the year 2018 by the IT department. He owes dues worth several crores (of rupees) to various government institutions, so we decided to recover those dues by putting these high end vehicles for auction,' the sources said.

Chandrashekhar who is currently lodged in a Delhi Jail has been accused of impersonating top government officials in order to extort about Rs 200 crore from Aditi Singh, the wife of Shivinder Mohan Singh, the former owner of pharma major Ranbaxy.

The alleged conman was claimed to have scammed Aditi Singh with the promise of securing the release of her husband who was in jail in a money laundering case.

Meanwhile, Chandrashekhar is also being probed by the Enforcement Directorate in a money laundering case.