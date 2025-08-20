<p>Bengaluru: An analysis by not-for-profit trust Janaagraha has found major gaps in the Greater Bengaluru Governance (GBG) Act, rating it 3.4 out of 10.</p>.<p>The trust said that while the Act is an improvement over the BBMP Act, 2020, it still falls short of the reforms Bengaluru urgently needs.</p>.<p>Janaagraha conducted a clause-by-clause study using its city-systems framework. It compared the GBG Act with the Brand Bengaluru Committee’s (BBC) GBG Bill, the BBMP Act, 2020, and the KMC Act, 1976.</p>.<p>“The analysis across 33 parameters revealed that the GBG Act scored just 3.40 out of 10, barely half as effective as the BBC-GBG Bill. The Act makes some advances in municipal finance and staffing, but fails on planning, empowered political leadership, and citizen participation,” the study noted.</p>.Over 600 Bengaluru-based MSMEs in limbo as Bescom denies power connection.<p>To address the gaps, Janaagraha suggested a roadmap that includes establishing city corporations, completing ward delimitation and reservations, and holding elections by March 2026.</p>.<p>It recommended notifying detailed rules within six months, with public consultation, for key provisions such as mayoral elections, ward committee functioning, budget preparation, accounts, and the Bengaluru Metropolitan Planning Committee.</p>.<p>The study also called for a full-term Mayor-in-Council system, empowered ward committees with funds and planning powers, mandatory area sabhas for neighbourhood-level engagement, financial and administrative autonomy for city corporations, and transparency through open data standards, audits, and live-streamed meetings.</p>