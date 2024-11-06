Jayadeva hospital ward helper arrested for filming women inside washroom

<p>Bengaluru: A contractual staffer at Jayadeva hospital was arrested for recording videos of the women’s washroom on his mobile phone. </p><p>The suspect is Yallalinga, 21, from Kalaburagi, who worked as a ward helper. </p><p>According to the police, around 8.20 am on October 31, a woman hospital staffer found the mobile phone on the windowsill of the washroom in the basement. She unlocked the phone only to be shocked by her recorded videos. </p><p>When she came out, the suspect approached her and claimed that the mobile was his and asked for it back. She refused and began crying for help. The others at the hospital caught Yallalinga, who was later handed over to the police. </p><p>The Tilaknagar police opened a case under the BNS Section 77 (voyeurism) and questioned the suspect. He reportedly told the police that he had used the women’s washroom as there was an urgency and then forgot his mobile phone there. </p>.Bengaluru Metro's Green Line extension set to open on Nov 7.<p>“However, the videos say otherwise,” a police officer said. “We have continued the probe. Prima facie, it appears that it is his first offence of such nature.” </p><p>Yallalinga was subsequently granted bail by a local court.</p><p>Meanwhile, the hospital, in a statement, said that Yallalinga was relieved from his duties effective October 31 pending an investigation by the Prevention of Sexual Harassment Committee (POSH) committee. </p>