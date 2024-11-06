Home
Jayadeva hospital ward helper arrested for filming women inside washroom

The suspect is Yallalinga, 21, from Kalaburagi, who worked as a ward helper.
DHNS
Last Updated : 05 November 2024, 20:06 IST

Published 05 November 2024, 20:06 IST
BengaluruKarnataka NewsJayadeva Hospital

