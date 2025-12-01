Siddaramaiah a leader for only his Kuruba community, not all OBC communities: BJP's Arvind Bellad

<p>New Delhi: Senior BJP leader Arvind Bellad on Monday said that Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah is the leader for only his Kuruba community not the entire Other Backward Class (OBC) communities.</p><p>Siddaramaiah always claimed he was Ahinda (Minority, Backward Class and Dalits) leader. But in reality he is leader for Kuruba community, Bellad told reporters.</p>.Breakfast meeting 2.0 | Invitation sent to CM Siddaramaiah for December 2, DK Shivakumar's office confirms.<p>The functioning of the government was collapsed in the state as no ministers is visiting offices. All the busy to save their chairs as there is leadership tussle is going on between the CM and Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar, he said.</p><p>Insisting that the Congress has to take a call on who should be the CM, Bellad said, "Who ever the CM, there will be no change in administration. Corruption is so high that nobody is interested in corruption free governance. "</p><p>"The BJP is yet to make a decision on moving no confidence motion against CM Siddaramaiah in Belagavi session," he said.</p>