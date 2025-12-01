Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Lok Sabha likely to hold discussion on 150 years of Vande Mataram later this week; PM Modi to speak

A senior BJP MP said that the Lok Sabha has allocated 10 hours for this discussion to commemorate the 150th anniversary of the national song.
Last Updated : 01 December 2025, 17:21 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 01 December 2025, 17:21 IST
India NewsParliamentVande Mataram

Follow us on :

Follow Us