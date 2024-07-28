K-RIDE sets ball rolling for suburban railway line from Majestic to Bengaluru airport

Bengaluru: K-RIDE, the government entity executing the Bengaluru Suburban Railway Project (BSRP), has issued tenders for the Sampige Line, which will connect the city centre with the Kempegowda International Airport (KIA).

The Sampige Line, also known as Corridor 1, will be 41.4 km long, linking Majestic with Devanahalli, and includes a branch line to the airport.

K-RIDE has divided the Sampige Line into two packages: 1A (Majestic to Yelahanka, 17.63 km) and 1B (Yelahanka to Devanahalli, 23 km). The airport link will branch off at the trumpet junction on Ballari Road, covering about 5.5 km and having two stations. The first station, called the Airport Terminal, will be built near the parking lot, while the second station will be tentatively located near the junction of the Hennur-Bagalur-Begur road, as reported by DH in October 2023.

On Friday, K-RIDE issued tenders for the design and construction of the viaduct and seven stations (five elevated and two at-grade) for the Majestic-Yelahanka section, with an estimated cost of Rs 1,422.6 crore (excluding GST). The tender also includes the construction of a railway overbridge and other associated works. The project deadline is 30 months from the day the contract is awarded. A pre-bid meeting is scheduled for August 16, with the deadline for bid submissions on October 9.