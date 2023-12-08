Kadlekai Parishe: Traffic curbs around Basavanagudi

Ahead of Kadlekai Parishe (groundnut fair) at Basavanagudi’s Bull Temple Road in southern Bengaluru this weekend, police have issued a traffic advisory to accommodate thousands of visitors.
Vehicles coming from Lalbagh West Gate via Vani Vilas Road, Chamarajpet and Gandhi Bazaar Main Road and going towards Hanumanthanagar must take a right turn at Ramakrishna Ashrama Circle and proceed via Hayavadana Rao Road, Gavipuram 3rd Cross to reach Hanumanthanagar.
Those going from RV Teacher's College Junction towards Trinity Hospital Road and those moving towards Hanumanthanagar via Bugle Rock Road must take a right turn at Tagore Circle, take Gandhi Bazaar Main Road, cross Ramakrishna Ashrama Circle, and take Gavipuram Extension 3rd Cross to proceed further.
Vehicles going from Thyagarajanagar or Banashankari towards Chamarajpet via Bull Temple Road must take a left turn at Kamat Hotel Junction, drive via Ashoknagar 2nd Cross, take a right at Kathriguppe Road Junction and then take 3rd Main Road to reach Narayanaswamy Circle. They can continue towards Chamarajpet via KG Nagar Main Road or Hayavadana Rao Road.
Parking arrangements
Visitors can park at:
* APS College Ground, NR Colony
* Kohinoor Ground, Hayavadana Rao Road
* Udayabhanu Ground, Bull Temple Road