Kannada actress Karunya Ram files police complaint against sister Samrudhi over financial dispute  

<p>Bengaluru: Kannada film and television actor Karunya Ram has lodged a police complaint against her younger sister Samrudhi Ram, accusing her of being behind the missing cash and gold ornaments from their house and leaving home without informing the family.</p><p>According to the complaint filed at the R R Nagar police station, Samrudhi allegedly developed a betting addiction and is said to have lost around Rs 25 lakh. </p><p>To recover the losses, she reportedly borrowed money from private lenders at high interest rates and also used cash and gold ornaments kept at home to raise funds, which were again lost in betting, Karunya Ram has alleged in her complaint.</p>.Bengaluru: Brothers from Chennai nabbed in Rs 24-lakh gold cheating case.<p>The actor stated that when family members questioned Samrudhi about the missing money and jewellery, she left the house. </p><p>Karunya Ram has further alleged that persons who lent money to Samrudhi have been visiting her residence and creating disturbances. She also claimed that she has been receiving obscene and threatening messages on social media.</p>.<p>Based on the complaint, the R R Nagar police have registered a case against Samrudhi Ram and four others — Prathibha, Rakshit, Prajwal and Sagar — and have taken up further investigation.</p><p>Karunya Ram has acted in several Kannada films including <em>Petromax</em>, <em>Vajrakaya</em>, <em>Gubbi Mele Brahmastra</em> and <em>Eradane Maduve</em>. </p><p>Samrudhi Ram had earlier worked as a make-up artist and appeared in a few television serials, including <em>Raja Rani</em> and <em>Mane Devaru</em>, the police said.</p>