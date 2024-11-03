Kannada film director Guruprasad found hanging in Bengaluru home

<p>Bengaluru: Kannada film director Guruprasad, best known for his works such as <em>Mata</em> and <em>Yeddelu Manjunatha</em>, was found hanging at a flat in a private apartment complex on the northern outskirts of Bengaluru on Sunday.</p><p>The 52-year-old director's death is suspected to be a case of suicide that occurred two days ago, but police are yet to ascertain the cause of death. </p><p>The highly decomposed body was found hanging from a ceiling fan in the flat in Madanayakanahalli after a foul smell made neighbours call the police. </p><p>CK Baba, Superintendent of Police (SP), Bengaluru Rural, confirmed the incident to <em>DH</em>. </p><p>Well-placed police sources said that a police team was combing the flat with the assistance of a team from the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL). Guruprasad’s body has been shifted for post-mortem.</p><p>Guruprasad is known for making films with social messages. His best works include <em>Mata</em>, <em>Yeradanesala</em>, <em>Yeddelu Manjunatha</em>, <em>Director Special,</em> and so on. He also did small roles in more than 10 films.</p>