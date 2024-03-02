Karnataka government to takeover private water tankers in Bengaluru amid severe water shortage: Deputy CM

Bengaluru: Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar on Saturday announced that the private water tankers in Bengaluru would be taken over by the State government in view of severe water shortage.

Speaking to reporters at his Sadashivanagar residence here, he said, "There is a massive water shortage of water in Bengaluru. The officials of the BWSSB (Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board) and BBMP (Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike) are holding meetings on a daily basis to overcome the issue."