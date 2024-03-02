JOIN US
bengaluru

Karnataka government to takeover private water tankers in Bengaluru amid severe water shortage: Deputy CM

'There is a massive water shortage of water in Bengaluru. The officials of the BWSSB and BBMP are holding meetings on a daily basis to overcome the issue.'
Last Updated 02 March 2024, 12:49 IST

Bengaluru: Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar on Saturday announced that the private water tankers in Bengaluru would be taken over by the State government in view of severe water shortage.

Speaking to reporters at his Sadashivanagar residence here, he said, "There is a massive water shortage of water in Bengaluru. The officials of the BWSSB (Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board) and BBMP (Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike) are holding meetings on a daily basis to overcome the issue."

"We have instructed all the water tankers in Bengaluru to register before March 7 as water suppliers are fleecing customers. We have called for a meeting on Monday 12 pm to discuss tackling drinking water issue in Bengaluru. A grant of Rs 10 crore has been given to each Assembly constituency to address drinking water issues," he added.

(Published 02 March 2024, 12:49 IST)
BengaluruKarnataka NewsD K ShivakumarWater crisis

