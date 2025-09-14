Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

Karnataka govt to provide free peritoneal dialysis services at home

To kick off the initiative, 350 patients — around 10 from each district — will be identified by nephrologists at the district level, according to an order issued on September 11.
Last Updated : 13 September 2025, 21:33 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 13 September 2025, 21:33 IST
BengaluruBengaluru newshealthKarnatakadialysis

Follow us on :

Follow Us