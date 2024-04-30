Karnataka HC asks Palike to stop construction in Kothanur

Bengaluru: The Karnataka High Court on Thursday passed an interim order directing the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) to immediately stop all constructions on a property situated along Narayanapura main road in Kothanur.
Justice BM Shyam Prasad issued the order after petitioners pointed out that the construction has been taking place on a stormwater drain.
In its writ petition, Bangalore Biotech Labs Pvt Ltd shared its grievances over the construction of building the stormwater drain. The counsel representing the BBMP argued that property owners and respondents — Abdul Azeez and Seema Habeeb — did not encroach upon the drain by relying upon a set of photographs.
The 450 sqft property (No 33/1, BBMP khata no 3227/33/1) is located in Kothanur village, which comes under the BBMP’s Horamavu ward.
After hearing both sides, Justice Prasad directed the BBMP’s Joint Commissioner (Mahadevapura Zone) to visit the scheduled property and file a report on the measures taken.
The matter has been posted for hearing on May 27.
Last month, DH had reported that a permanent structure is being built along Narayanapura Main Road in Kothanur, without the BBMP’s approval. The property owner had continued with construction activity even after BBMP engineers stopped the work and cleared the building materials.
On Friday, a three-storey building had come up on a narrow strip of land without leaving any setbacks nor obtained sanctioned plan approvals.
