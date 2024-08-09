Karnataka health department collaborates with C-CAMP to explore innovative solutions

Health minister Dinesh Gundu Rao sought the support of private organisations in the development of a vaccine for Kyasanur Forest Disease and other innovations, urging them to offer more attention to the healthcare sector through their CSR funds.

"We can bring several changes in the health sector through CSR programmes. The state government and health department is willing to offer all support in this direction," he said, adding that these funds could strengthen the department's door-to-door Gruha Arogya scheme as well.

In the past year, C-CAMP has worked with the department and the National Health Mission to deploy healthcare solutions for maternal and child care and comprehensive AI-based screening and eye care programmes with ACT for Health across 11 districts in Karnataka, impacting 2.4 lakh people so far. Further initiatives include Sarige Asha Kirana, a project to support eye care for all public transport personnel through eye checkups with provision of free spectacles. This can potentially impact the public safety of nearly 1.1 crore daily commuters in the state.

In collaboration with Infosys Foundation, a four-year project Project Early Life was initiated in February 2024 for strengthening maternal and newborn health infrastructure, which involved deploying cutting-edge fetal monitoring technology in district hospitals and community health centres -- starting with Dharwad and Ballari -- and Continuous Positive Airway Pressure systems for newborns.

Representatives of several companies, including Infosys Foundation, USAID, GE Healthcare, Bosch Global Software Technologies, AstraZeneca, Biocon Foundation, HCL Foundation, Intel Corporation, and UNICEF, were present.